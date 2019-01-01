NEWS Bebe Rexha jets to New York for family showdown over racy new video Newsdesk Share with :







Bebe Rexha has jetted off to New York to smooth things over with her dad after he blasted her for appearing in a "pornographic" music video.



The singer shared a recent text message from her father Flamur Rexha, in which he stated her "stupid pornography" was making him "sick".



He wrote: "I can't take this anymore. Embarrassed to go in public everywhere I can go (sic). I'm very upset with you, I can't believe it."



Posting the message to her Instagram account, his daughter wrote: "My dad hates me."



The singer pulled the correspondence as fans began attacking her father on social media, and urged them to stop.



And on Tuesday (26Feb19), she was spotted at Los Angeles International Airport bound for her native New York - and a showdown with her angry parent.



"He still hasn't spoken to me, it's been two weeks," she told TMZ. "That's why I'm going to New York right now. Honestly."



Her dad stopped talking to the singer after checking out her racy new promo for Last Hurrah, in which she poses in a series of risque lingerie outfits.



"Everybody in my family is a little upset with me right now but they can live, it's art," Bebe added, admitting she feels "dumb" for making her spat with her dad public.



"I checked (told off) my fans," she said. "My dad is my dad no matter what, he might have said something heated in the moment. I feel dumb for showing the screenshot. I was being sarcastic with my fans but my fans are going a little crazy over the text screenshot I sent."



Addressing her fans directly, Rexha stated: "You guys need to respect my father, he's my father since day one. My music video is a little crazy and out there... I get him. I understand him. So don't talk s**t about my dad because that's my father and he loves me.



"My dad is not a bad guy. I should of (sic) never have posted that screenshot. I'm disappointed in myself. I was being sarcastic. I understand where he is coming (from) as a father and that's why the text was a bit harsh. I am upset that he still isn't speaking to me, but he is still my father."