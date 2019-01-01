John Legend 'glad' Surviving R. Kelly documentary helped lead to new charges

John Legend doubts prosecutors would have launched criminal investigations into R. Kelly's decades of alleged sex abuse had it not been for the broadcast of the Surviving R. Kelly docuseries.

The I Believe I Can Fly singer has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of felony aggravated sex abuse for allegedly assaulting four victims, three of whom were underage, during reported encounters between 1998 to 2010.

He was placed under arrest on Friday (22Feb19) and spent the weekend behind bars, before raising $100,000 (£76,200) for bail and walking free from a Chicago, Illinois jail on Monday.

The criminal case was filed by prosecutors weeks after the January (19) premiere of the Lifetime network series Surviving R. Kelly, which detailed years of sexual misconduct accusations made against the musician.

John was one of the biggest celebrities to address the longrunning rumours about Kelly's purported bad behaviour on camera for producer Dream Hampton's project, and he is happy that authorities are now helping alleged victims seek justice.

"I'm so glad that the documentary was made," he said on U.S. breakfast show Today. "I'm so glad that the victims got to have their voices heard, and I think them having their voices heard, this story being retold, because it's been told before, but I think being retold through that medium really brought the issue to a lot of people's attention, and I think it inspired the law enforcement to move on some things that they weren't moving on before."

Legend, who once turned down a song from the R&B veteran because of the allegations, went on to call the criminal counts long overdue.

"I think it's been a long time coming," he shared. "I think a lot of us kind of tolerated or looked the other way on that issue for a long time, and a lot of people were being hurt for decades, and we looked away for too long."

As for what he thinks should happen to Kelly, John added, "I think let justice play out. Obviously, it's difficult to prove anything beyond a reasonable doubt in court, so we'll see what happens, but I think that his victims deserve justice."

The All of Me hitmaker previously pushed back against viewers who had hailed him as brave for featuring in Surviving R. Kelly, after a number of his peers, including JAY-Z, Lady Gaga, and Mary J. Blige declined to take part.

"To everyone telling me how courageous I am for appearing in the doc, it didn't feel risky at all," John posted on Twitter after its broadcast. "I believe these women and don't give a f**k about protecting a serial child rapist. Easy decision."

Kelly, who is due back in court on 22 March (19), faces up to 70 years in prison if found guilty.

The 52 year old was previously acquitted of child pornography in 2008.