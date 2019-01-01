Robin Thicke & April Love Geary welcome baby Lola

Robin Thicke is a new dad.

The singer and his fiancee April Love Geary welcomed their second child together, daughter Lola, on Tuesday morning (26Feb19).

"She's so beautiful," the Blurred Lines star wrote on Instagram, announcing the baby's arrival.

"Thank you God and April Love for this blessing!"

Model April has also uploaded a black-and-white photo with Robin and Lola, adding the caption: "My beautiful baby girl, I'm already so in love with you! Your big sister is on her way to meet you."

The baby's full name, Lola Alain Thicke, is a nod to her late grandfather, actor Alan Thicke, who died suddenly in late 2016.

Lola arrived a little early - April's due date was 10 March (19), which is Robin's birthday.

The baby joins big sister Mia Love, who is one, and Julian Fuego, Thicke's eight-year-old son from his marriage to ex-wife Paula Patton.

Robin and his fiancee will be taking a little time before expanding their brood further - Geary is keen to get back to modelling and told followers on social media last week (ends22Feb19), "I don't even remember what life is like not being pregnant lmao (laughing my a** off)."

The pop star and his fiancee have been together since 2015, following Thicke's split from Patton in February, 2014.

The couple finalised its divorce in March, 2015.

Robin proposed to pregnant April over Christmas (18).