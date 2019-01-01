John Mayer hosts his own Vanity Fair after-party on Oscars night

John Mayer hosted his own take on the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party at his house.

Instead of attending the star-studded bash, which sees all the Academy Award winners celebrating their achievements, the 41-year-old Gravity hitmaker threw his own party at home.

“Last night’s Current Mood: How to be Seen at The @vanityfair Party Without Ever Having to Leave the House and Risking Emotional Vulnerability. A Study in Friendship,” he captioned snaps of him, Halsey and Diplo posing in front of a Vanity Fair backdrop in his house.

Not only did Mayer have a replica of the magazine's red carpet, he also had more celebrity guests, including Dave Chapelle, Bob Saget and Jeff Ross.

"I just want you to know there’s a Vanity Fair red carpet in my house and Halsey’s posing on it,” Mayer shared on his Instagram Story just before going live for his four million followers. “This is the most fun thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

During his Instagram Live, Mayer joked that he wasn't sure if he got an invite to the real party, and went on to admit that even if he was invited, he would've wanted to stay at his house

"I thought maybe I could kill two birds with one party," the Grammy Award winner explained.

"And of course, the fake vanity fair red carpet with my fake date @johnmayer continuously pushing forward in the hopes that, one day, the internet might take a joke....," Halsey wrote alongside a snap of her dressed to the nines on Instagram.

However, Mayer hoped Vanity Fair wouldn't be too upset about his prank as he was desperate to be invited next year.

"If you work at the Vanity Fair magazine party, please don't be mad at me because I really want to go next year," he pleaded. "That's why I dressed up."