Janet Jackson signs on for Las Vegas residency

Janet Jackson is the latest star heading to Las Vegas, as she announced a three-month residency on Tuesday (26Feb19).

Following in the footsteps of recent Sin City signings Christina Aguilera, Cardi B and Oscar winner Mark Ronson, Janet will be heading to the Nevada city for a string of shows, kicking off in May (19).

She'll play her new Metamorphosis show across 15 dates at the Park Theater at Park MGM resort from 17 May until 10 August.

"Hey u guys, I’m so excited to announce my new Vegas residency, 'Metamorphosis'! A celebration of my journey and the 30th anniversary of #RhythmNation!" Janet tweeted. "I’ll be at the @parkmgm in May, July & August."

As well as featuring songs from the 52-year-old's extensive back catalogue, Janet will also touch on personal issues she's had to overcome during the course of her life and career.

"The centrepiece of this all new thought-provoking show, will be Janet herself, captivating you through your senses with electrifying visuals, explosive dance numbers, chart-topping hits and fan favorite deep cuts," a press release announcing the residency reads. "The show also features a special 30-year anniversary celebration of her ground-breaking album Rhythm Nation.

"Fans will follow her path to self-love, empowerment, motherhood and activism, amid the challenges faced along her personal journey. She encourages her audiences to find their own light within themselves through her Metamorphosis."

The official social media accounts for the Park Theater also shared the news across its online platforms: "JUST ANNOUNCED: This summer, @JanetJackson transforms the #ParkTheater stage with an electrifying residency: Metamorphosis!"

Tickets go on sale on Saturday (03Mar19).