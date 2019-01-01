Katy Perry: 'Orlando Bloom's helicopter proposal didn't go to plan!'

Newly-engaged Katy Perry has opened up about how fiance Orlando Bloom popped the question, and admitted the proposal didn't go quite to plan.

The British actor asked Katy to be his wife on Valentine's Day (14Feb19), presenting her with a huge $5 million (£3.8 million) ring in the process. And while it had been thought that Orlando proposed at a Valentine's themed party in front of their family and friends, Katy revealed during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night that the Lord of the Rings star actually asked her when they were in a helicopter.

"It was Valentine's Day… I thought we were going to go see some art, after dinner, but instead we pulled up to a helicopter," she began.

When the couple was in the air, Orlando handed Katy a note which detailed all the things he loved about her. The letter was meant to divert Katy's attention while he pulled the ring out of his jacket pocket. However, the plan was somewhat derailed when Orlando realised the ring box was too big to pull out of his jacket surreptitiously. He ended up tugging the box so hard that he ripped his pocket and smashed a bottle of champagne with his elbow in the process.

Katy did her best to ignore the commotion, and told host Jimmy that the whole proposal turned out to be "really sweet".

After she'd said yes, Katy recalled "we landed on a rooftop (in Los Angeles) and my whole family was there, and all my friends."

"He did so well," she gushed.

As well as going all out with the proposal, Orlando was determined to ensure that Katy liked her unique engagement ring - a four-carat pink oval shaped diamond, surrounded by eight white diamonds around it to assemble a flower 'in bloom'.

And asked if she'd had a hand in choosing the stunning accessory, the singer replied: "I voiced my opinions."

The marriage won't be the first for either Orlando or Katy.

Katy was previously married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012, while Orlando was married to Victoria's Secret model Miranda Kerr, with whom he shares son Flynn, from 2010 until 2013.