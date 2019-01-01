NEWS Despacito sets new YouTube record with six billion views Newsdesk Share with :







Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's fans can't get enough of infectious tune Despacito - their music video has just surpassed a record six billion views on YouTube.



The Latin hitmakers released the track back in January, 2017, and more than two years on, it's still proving to be a top pick.



On Sunday (24Feb19), Despacito officially became the first promo in YouTube history to smash the huge milestone, leading its closest competitor - Ed Sheeran's Shape of You - by 1.9 billion views.



According to officials at the video-streaming site, during the height of the Grammy-nominated tune's popularity, its promo was being streamed an average of 25.7 million times per day. That figure has since dropped significantly, but it's still at an impressive 2.8 million average views a day so far in 2019, reports Billboard.



Despacito has continued to break boundaries ever since its debut - it became the first video to break three billion views on YouTube, before going on to make history as it crossed four and five billion, too.



Meanwhile, the remixed single, featuring Justin Bieber, is still flying high in the charts - it earned its 100th week on the U.S. Hot Latin Songs Chart just before Christmas (18), and remains in third place in its 109th week on the Billboard countdown.



Only to Romeo Santos has spent more time on the rundown - his 2013 song Propuesta Indecente currently holds the title as the longest-charting track on the Hot Latin Songs list with 125 weeks.