Mel B cringed over Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's intimate Oscars duet

Mel B was "so uncomfortable" watching the sparks fly between Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper during their Oscars performance, because she felt bad for the actor/director's girlfriend, Irina Shayk.

The A Star Is Born co-stars stole the show at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on Sunday night (24Feb19), when they belted out their movie ballad Shallow, which was nominated for Best Original Song.

Throughout the set, Gaga and Bradley revisited their roles as onscreen couple Ally and Jackson, gazing into one another's eyes and leaning in cheek-to-cheek as they concluded the performance - so close that some viewers thought they were going to end the appearance with a kiss.

However, not everyone was rooting for the pals to lock lips - Mel B admits she was cringing watching their chemistry play out onstage, because model Irina, Bradley's longtime girlfriend and mother of his baby girl Lea, was sitting in the front row.

"I felt so uncomfortable for Bradley's girlfriend, oh my gosh," the Spice Girls star remarked on U.K. show Good Morning Britain.

Mel was particularly unnerved by the "look of love" shared by the co-stars, and she hopes it was just all for show, according to The Sun.

"I would like to think it was part of the whole performance, because there's a women's code and... hopefully it's only professional," she added of their close relationship.

Gaga, who recently split from her fiance Christian Carino, has previously gushed about how well she and Bradley got along from the moment they met, revealing they bonded over their shared Italian heritage and their love of food.

Although Mel was not a fan of the intimate nature of their duet, audience members at the Oscars disagreed, giving the stars two standing ovations after the performance.

And Irina didn't appear to be fazed by her man getting close to Gaga for the song - as the pair returned to its seats, Bradley and his girlfriend celebrated with hugs and kisses, while the Russian beauty also shared a warm embrace with Gaga.

Shallow ended up earning Gaga and her track co-writers Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt the Best Original Song Oscar.