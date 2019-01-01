NEWS Lady Gaga 'can't remember' Oscars acceptance speech Newsdesk Share with :







Lady Gaga has little recollection of the emotional Best Original Song acceptance speech she delivered at the Oscars on Sunday night (24Feb19), likening the experience to a "dream sequence".



The Poker Face hitmaker was honoured for her A Star Is Born ballad Shallow, which she performed alongside co-star and director Bradley Cooper at the Los Angeles ceremony.



She collected the award with her fellow songwriters Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt, and used her time on the podium to pay tribute to Bradley for "believing" in her talents and their onscreen chemistry, before urging her fans to put their faith in hard work and never give up on their dreams.



However, moments after stepping offstage, Gaga confessed she had already forgotten the latter half of her speech, because she was so overwhelmed with emotion.



"I actually don't remember what I said...," she told U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America backstage. "It's a dream sequence and all that you can hope for is that you say something that will reach people, that they will feel inspired, because when you win, it's not about us, it's about what we can give to the world."



Fans have been raving about the stunning duet Gaga and Cooper shared at the Oscars, but the singer-turned-actress gives all credit to the American Hustle star, because she allowed him to take charge of how that performance would be staged.



"I've done a lot of live TV performances, and I rarely relinquish control and I was like, 'Bradley, this one's on you,'" she explained. "He had a beautiful vision for what he wanted, and so all of that camera movement, and everything that you saw, that was from him. The truth is that this song wouldn't have won tonight, and this song wouldn't be what it is without him."



Meanwhile, two of Gaga's biggest fans have sent her a big bouquet of white flowers with a handwritten note to celebrate her big win.



Sir Elton John's husband, David Furnish, reveals their boys Zachary, eight, and six-year-old Elijah, to whom Gaga is their godmother, wanted to share their congratulations for the 32 year old with personal messages.



Speaking at the 27th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party before Gaga took home the Best Original Song prize, Furnish told The Sun, "The children will be thrilled (if she wins) and have sent a good luck message to her."



"They said, 'If Gaga mother (their nickname for the singer) wins we'll have to send her a congratulations note' and we are big on handwritten notes and of course flowers," he added.



Elton had previously made his confidence about Gaga's Oscars victory clear by telling Ronson he would bet his house on the group lifting the trophy for Shallow.