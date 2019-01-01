Ariana Grande to headline Manchester Pride festival this summer

Ariana Grande is planning a big return to Manchester, England to headline the city's Pride festival this summer.

The pop star's A Dangerous Woman tour in 2017 came to a brief halt after 22 fans were killed in a terrorist bombing outside her Manchester Arena show, but brave Ariana returned to the city a month later (Jun17) for the One Love Manchester concert she hastily staged to help those recovering from the tragedy.

And now the Side to Side singer is heading back to Manchester for the first time since 2017 when she headlines Manchester Pride in August.

The pop star, who is currently at the top of the U.K. singles and albums charts, will perform at the new 9,000-capacity outdoor venue Mayfield Depot.

She previously teased "a special show" in the city as part of her upcoming world tour, but had not confirmed details before Monday (25Feb19), simply telling fans, "We are of course coming and we love you," in December, as she announced the first wave of tour dates.

Grande reached out to the families of the victims of the 2017 terrorist blast last summer, revealing she was still struggling with the tragedy herself.

She said, "There are so many people who have suffered such loss and pain. The processing part is going to take forever."

Weeks after the bombing, she was offered honorary citizenship of Manchester by city council officials, who are thrilled she's headlining their Pride festivities.

"At Manchester Pride Live we're truly honoured to be welcoming Ariana back to the city to help us celebrate LGBT+ life," organiser Mark Fletcher tells the BBC.

Grande will begin her Sweetener/Thank U, Next world tour in the U.S. next month and the tour will reach the U.K. in August, with three shows planned at the O2 Arena in London before the Pride date in Manchester.

Eighties pop trio Bananarama will support Ariana at Manchester Pride.