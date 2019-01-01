Tiffany Haddish questions whether Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are 'doing it' after Oscars duet

Tiffany Haddish asked the question millions of people were thinking - whether or not Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are "doing it" following their sensual Shallow duet at the Oscars on Sunday night (24Feb19).

The A Star is Born co-stars hit the stage to perform a rendition of the Oscar-winning tune, with Bradley sat on a stool before he moved over to join Gaga at the piano.

The pair's intimate behaviour, as well as the way Gaga looked at the actor/director at the end of the performance, led many to question whether or not anything romantic was going on between the pair.

And despite the fact that model Irina Shayk, Bradley's girlfriend and mother of his daughter Lea, was sitting in the front row and gave the pair a standing ovation after the performance, Girls Trip star Tiffany was also left wondering about the nature of the duo's relationship.

"I was like, ‘Are they doing it?’ It was so good," she told Entertainment Tonight as she attended the Vanity Fair bash following the Oscars. Praising their "chemistry", Tiffany added of the duet: "That was hot!”

Another person to weigh in on the headline-grabbing duet was Spice Girls star Mel B, who called Gaga out for breaking the girl code for the affectionate display in front of Bradley's other half.

"I felt so uncomfortable for Bradley's girlfriend..." Mel said on TV show Good Morning Britain on Monday. "But I would like to think it was part of the whole performance, because there's a women's code and hopefully that's not... hopefully it's only professional."

Speaking previously about her chemistry with Bradley, Gaga told Good Morning America: "We had instant chemistry when I met him. As soon as I opened the door to my house and saw him. It was like, ‘Are you hungry?’ We’re both Italian and from the East Coast and before I knew it I was heating up some leftovers for him and we were eating together."

Gaga's appearance at the Oscars was her first since splitting from fiance Christian Carino earlier this month. Meanwhile, Bradley looked happy and relaxed as he walked the red carpet with Irina and his mother Gloria prior to the awards.