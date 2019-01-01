Elton John and Taron Egerton duet at Oscars viewing party

Elton John and Taron Egerton wowed attendees at the music legend's Oscars viewing party by duetting on song Tiny Dancer.

Taron, who plays the Your Song hitmaker in the new biopic Rocketman, appeared on stage at Sunday's (24Feb19) bash raising funds for the Elton John AIDS Foundation to auction a trip to the movie's forthcoming London premiere.

Auctioneer Alexander Gilkes asked the British actor to sing for the crowd, and he agreed, provided Elton himself accompanied him on the piano.

After the 71-year-old musician took his seat, Taron said, "It's funny how life turns out it isn't it?" and launched into the beloved 1972 ballad.

According to the film's musical director Giles Martin, Elton has been incredibly impressed with the 29-year-old's vocals in the film.

"Elton said I don't think I have heard anyone sing my songs better than Taron," he said in a new teaser. "And the great thing about Elton, he wants Taron's interpretation for the songs."

The movie's director Dexter Fletcher, who recently won praise for his work finishing the Oscar-winning Queen flick Bohemian Rhapsody, also has had strong praise for the Welsh star's singing.

"Taron is actually singing in the film and he's so convincing. His voice is incredible," Dexter gushed. "Taron is an actor of incredible range."

He has also called playing Elton "the greatest joy of my professional life" and praised the singer's music as giving many people the "defining moments" of their lives.

Taron and Elton's duet helped the 27th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party raise more than $6.3 million (£4.8 million) for the global fight against the disease. The gala event, in West Hollywood Park in Los Angeles, was attended by stars including Barry Jenkins, Tiffany Haddish, Paris Hilton, and Nicole Scherzinger.