Ariana Grande preps fans to buy 'clear bags' ahead of tour

Ariana Grande has instructed her fans to buy "clear" plastic bags to carry their possessions when they attend her upcoming Sweetener/Thank U, Next tour.

In a post on social media on Sunday (24Feb19), the 7 Rings hitmaker gave her fans a reminder about "super strict" security measures in place on her arena tour, so they can prep in advance for her first tour since the devastating Manchester bombing at her 2017 show which left 22 dead.

Ariana posted a photo of herself to Instagram modelling a clear plastic fanny pack and explained why she and her production team were encouraging ticket holders to pick one up ahead of the start of her tour, which kicks off in Albany, New York, on 18 March.

"We’re sending out emails soon encouraging you to order a clear bag to bring your things into the venues as security is going to be very precise and smooth but for sure super strict," she wrote. "They’re super cheap and simple but having them ahead of time will for sure help things go as smooth as possible so if you see this in your emails please don’t ignore it!

"My team n i appreciate it very much! p.s. any clear bags within a certain size (all info will be in the email) are totally fine to bring if you already have your own, i just wanted to make sure you saw these and knew about all this ahead of time so everything can go as smoothly and safely as possible. love you. thank you!"

Concerts that take place in arenas typically have a clear bag policy. Information on the Ticketmaster site states, "Each fan may have one bag. All bags must be 100 per cent clear. Bags must be made of clear plastic, vinyl or PVC.”

"Bags must not exceed 12' x 6' x 12' or a one gallon re-sealable clear plastic bag (Ziploc bag or smaller). Thank you for your cooperation," the statement concluded.

The 25-year-old added that she will keep reminding fans about the policy between now and the start of the tour.

"Imma keep reminding everyone and be a little annoying about it just so things go smoothly and quickly and safely. love u the most," she tweeted.