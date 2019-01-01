NEWS Rami Malek treated by paramedics after falling off Oscars stage Newsdesk Share with :







Rami Malek was treated by paramedics after falling off stage at the Oscars on Sunday night (24Feb19).



Despite having picked up the Best Actor gong for his role in Bohemian Rhapsody earlier, Rami's nasty tumble actually occurred after the awards ceremony had ended. It's not known why the 37-year-old was up there, but pictures showed him looking surprised as he stumbled and fell down the steps at the edge of the stage.



While Rami was helped by people surrounding him after the fall, it seems Oscars bosses wanted to be sure he was OK, so the paramedics on scene rushed to his aid - moving him to the front row to treat him and placing orange cones around the site of the fall.



The extent of Rami's injuries are currently unknown, but the screen star was well enough to pose with fellow Oscar winners Mahershala Ali, Regina King and Olivia Colman and their statuettes following the fall.



As he picked up his award earlier in the evening, Rami was overcome with emotion as he made his acceptance speech, telling the crowd: "I think about, I think about what it would have been like to tell little Bubba Rami that one day this might happen to him, and I think his curly-haired little mind would be blown. That kid was, he was struggling with his identity, trying to figure himself out."



Referring to his role as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, Rami continued: "And I think to anyone struggling with theirs and trying to discover their voice, listen we made a film about a gay man, an immigrant, who lived his life just unapologetically himself. And the fact that I'm celebrating him and this story with you tonight is proof that we're longing for stories like this.



"I am the son of immigrants from Egypt. I'm a first generation American and part of my story is being written right now and I could not be more grateful to each and every one of you, and everyone who believed in me for this moment."



The actor also thanked co-star and real-life leading lady Lucy Boynton, with the pair also going viral for their passionate kiss after Rami's name was announced as the winner of the award.