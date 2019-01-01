Formal complaints filed over Adam Levine's topless Super Bowl performance

Adam Levine's decision to go topless during Maroon 5's Super Bowl Halftime Show sparked more than 50 formal complaints to U.S. regulators at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The rocker stripped off to reveal his heavily-tattooed torso as his band wrapped up its performance at the American football extravaganza in Atlanta, Georgia on 3 February (19), but some viewers, including actresses Abigail Breslin, Rosie Perez, and Aisha Tyler, didn't appreciate his half-naked display, and took to social media to express their disgust at the double standards regarding nudity.

Many took issue with the way Levine was able to go topless without any official rebuke, unlike Janet Jackson back in 2004, when collaborator Justin Timberlake accidentally exposed her pierced nipple for a split second after ripping away part of her top during their headlining performance.

More than 50 viewers of this year's show took their complaints one step further and contacted government representatives at the FCC, making their disdain for the gender inequality clear in their filings, as obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

"Seeing Adam Levine's nipples was repulsive. Also the fact that there hasn't been an immediate backlash like the Janet Jackson incident is disturbing and sexist," declared one Texas resident, while another wrote, "I witnessed the exposure of nipples during the halftime show of the super bowl. My children were watching. If I wanted them exposed to the trash I would let them go hog wild on pornhub (porn website). Adam Levine and the NFL need to be punished for such indecency."

FCC officials have not commented on the Levine controversy, but Janet's wardrobe malfunction incident, which became known as "Nipplegate," landed TV bosses at CBS with a $550,000 (£420,800) indecency fine, as the R&B legend's singles and videos were blacklisted from certain radio stations and music channels.

Levine's shirtless display wasn't the only Super Bowl occurrence to draw complaints to the FCC - nearly two dozen parents contacted the organisation after deeming the trailer for Jordan Peele's next horror film, Us, unsuitable for children during the family broadcast.