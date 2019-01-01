Madonna recording with Latin star Maluma

Madonna has teased fans about a new collaboration with Latin pop sensation Maluma.

The Vogue icon took to Instagram on Saturday (23Feb19) to share a snap of herself singing with the Colombian reggaeton singer, revealing they were working on something exciting.

"Cooking up some Fuego (fire) over here," Madonna told fans, while Maluma also posted a pair of images of the new collaborators on social media.

"Ms. Crazy & Mr. Safe," he jokingly wrote next to the first picture, under which the Queen of Pop commented in Spanish, "Me Gusta," meaning, "I like it."

Alongside another photo of the artists sitting side by side, Maluma he coined their new collaborative name, captioning the shot, "MA DU MA".

It's thought the new track will be featured on Madonna's next album, the follow-up to 2015's Rebel Heart.

She has been working on the new material for some time, and confirmed her plans to release the project in 2019, after launching her MDNA Skin beauty range.

"I'm finishing my record, which I'm going to release next year," she told WWD in October (18). "Yep, in between rose mist spray and serums, I'm actually making music. Can't quit my day job."

The Maluma news emerges amid speculation suggesting Madonna, 60, is gearing up to return to the road with a massive world tour, too.

The rumours were sparked earlier this year (19), after she posted a series of dance videos from rehearsals from her Rebel Heart tour.

"Find The Middle Ground............. Then Go Out There and Crush it!" she captioned the clips on Instagram, along with the hashtag "#2019".