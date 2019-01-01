NEWS Jason Derulo 'surprised' by Taylor Swift's performance in Cats Newsdesk Share with :







Jason Derulo is "surprised every single day" by Taylor Swift on the set of their new movie, Cats.



The Riding Solo hitmaker is appearing alongside Taylor, Jennifer Hudson, Sir Ian McKellen, Idris Elba, James Corden, and Dame Judi Dench in the Hollywood adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit musical.



And the 29-year-old confessed he was having an "unbelievable time" shooting the movie in London, and was blown away by the performances rom his castmates.



"I’m surprised every single day,” Jason told Entertainment Tonight. “You think you’ve heard Jennifer Hudson sing a million times until you hear her sing again. You think you’re used to that kind of voice and then you hear it again and you’re like, holy s**t!



He added: "Same thing from Taylor Swift, you think you know what you’re going to get and something totally different happens. It’s so much talent in the room that you don’t know what to expect."



Despite all of the big names on set, Jason described the production as a “levelled playing field” where everyone learns from each other.



“It’s been unbelievable,” he said. “You have some singers who have never acted before, you have some actors who have never sung before, you have some dancers who haven’t done either. I think it’s kind of cool because everybody’s sort of learning something from each other.”



The film, directed by Tom Hooper and executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Angela Morrison, follows a tribe of cats called the Jellicles who must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer to be reborn and return to a new life..



Cats is slated for release on 20 December (19).