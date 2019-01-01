NEWS Taylor Swift surprises fans with performance at engagement party Newsdesk Share with :







Taylor Swift surprised two of her fans by showing up to perform at their engagement party on Saturday (23Feb19).



The Shake It Off hitmaker was on hand to surprise Alex Goldschmidt's fiance Ross Girard at their engagement party at Sycamore Tavern in Los Angeles.



In a video slideshow shared on Instagram, Alex can be heard telling his new fiance how Taylor's music has been a part of their relationship.



"There was a person... who sort of played a part in all this and so I would like to welcome, and if you would give a warm welcome to my friend Taylor," he says, to screams and cheers as he welcomes the Grammy winning singer into the room.



After congratulating the couple, Taylor then sings an acoustic version of her track King of My Heart, the song the pair was listening to when they got engaged.



Wearing a blue floral dress, red lipstick and with her hair in a ponytail, she tells Ross, "Alex emailed me and said he was going to do this and that there was a song that was really special to you two called King Of My Heart... I've come prepared. I've been off tour for a while but hopefully it's still all right."



In his Instagram post, Alex explained that he was inspired to propose to Ross while listening to the song in his car. "I can't thank Taylor enough for wanting to help make this day so special," he added.



The singer has been in London filming the movie adaptation of the Broadway musical Cats. It was reported that Taylor has flown back to Los Angeles to attend the Oscars on Sunday with boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who stars in the Academy Award-nominated film The Favourite.

