John Legend tackling gun control crises with a new song

John Legend isn’t expecting that his new protest song Preach will lead to people changing their opinion on gun ownership.

John has always been vocal about his stance on gun control in America, where its people’s constitutional right to bear arms – a law that was made over 200 years ago.

Preach is a response to the spate of gun massacres that continue to sweep the U.S., but the All of Me singer is realistic when it comes to how people will take the song.

"This is really a tribute to their activism. I don't know that a song would ever convince someone to change sides," the 40-year-old told the BBC, adding: "(I’m) using my career to fight for justice.”

"It's a tough time but I'm also optimistic we can make change happen. I've been a part of that before and I think it's possible for us to do it again."

He went on to explain the song, which contains lyrics like “Get home every evening and history's repeating”, is a rebuke of the people in power, who send their condolences after mass shootings but never really change the system.

He points out that only a few people are against tougher gun laws, like stricter background checks, but this minority is stopping progress being made.

“We're looking at 80 or 90 per cent approval on a lot of these provisions. So it really is the politicians who are lagging behind the people,” he sighed. "But then, that gets to the whole problem with our system, that moneyed interests and lobbyists and corporations carry more weight with politicians than the people do, too often, and we need to change that too."

"The gun problem is insane, it's radical and it's terrible."