Authorised Celine Dion biopic in the works

An authorised biopic about Celine Dion is heading to the big screen.

Celine Before Celine will be directed Quebec director Marc-Andre Lavoie and will centre on her childhood and rise to stardom. The project is being written by the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker's nephew, Jimmy Dion, and is slated to go into production next year (20).

"In my entire career, I've never met someone as kind, warm and authentic as Celine, and we'll be forever grateful that she believes so strongly in our team to tell the real story has it's never been told before," a statement from Lavoie reads.

The director's project has been given the green light by Celine and her loved ones, and he will have access to family testimony and archives, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I wanted to let you know just how much I was touched by the film that you are preparing," reads a letter sent by Dion to Lavoie. "With your unique approach, you managed to seize the essence of a period that is very dear to my heart."

Lavoie's project is not the only film inspired by the superstar's career in the works - French actress and director Valerie Lemercier will portray a character similar to Dion in The Power Of Love, which will focus on a young girl named Aline, a singer from a large Canadian family who is discovered in her teens and goes on to become one of the biggest acts in the world. Aline also experiences tragedy when her husband dies, just like Dion's spouse Rene Angelil, who passed away in 2016.

Production on that project will begin in March (19) and take place in France, Spain, Canada, and Las Vegas. It will be released in France in December, 2020.