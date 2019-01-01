Nicki Minaj forced to cancel shows after electrical failure

Nicki Minaj was forced to cancel her show in Slovakia after electrical failure at the venue.

Just one day after her Nicki WRLD Tour kicked off in Munich, the Anaconda hitmaker scrapped her gig Bratislava on Friday (22Feb19) after several outages, according to TMZ.

She confirmed the news in a lengthy post on Instagram, and revealed that the venue "did not have the power" to facilitate the production of the show.

"Gutted. Heart broken. I can’t believe my fans sometimes. After waiting for hours & hours, they still tried to be understanding," she captioned a video of her apologising on stage to the concertgoers.

"I’m so disappointed. Slovakia, I love you so much & I’ll do everything in my power to get back to you as soon as I can... We run the risk of someone getting hurt if we start the show & smthng (something) malfunctions mid-show. Sorry we couldn’t have a great night together," Nicki added, before insisting that her gig in Poland on Sunday would still be going ahead.

"First of all, I f**kin' love you," she told the crowd in the video obtained. "We've been trying for hours to get the show to work, and the building says they don't have the power in this building to make this show work. I feel horrible because you guys have been here for hours, and they've been trying everything they possibly can."

Editors at TMZ report that she then spent hours walking around the venue meeting her fans.

Nicki is expected to make stops in Berlin, Oslo, Paris, and London, before finishing the European leg of her world tour on 28 March in Geneva, Switzerland.