Halsey hit on rocker Yungblud via direct message

Pop star Halsey made the first move in her romance with British rocker Yungblud by sending him her number via social media.

The Without Me hitmaker was first linked to the rising musician, real name Dominic Harrison, in November (18), when they were spotted leaving Hollywood's Milk Studios together, with Halsey pictured holding a bunch of flowers and gazing into her new man's eyes.

They made the relationship Instagram official in the New Year (19), and now they have opened up about how they first connected after hitting the studio for the single 11 Minutes.

In a joint interview with Los Angeles' 97.1 AMP Radio, Yungblud reveals he was blown away to receive a direct message (DM) from Halsey on Instagram, and even more stunned when he found out what she had sent.

"She sent me her number on an Instagram DM. That's it! Just a number," he laughed, as Halsey quipped, "I did the DM slide!"

Yungblud was momentarily dumbfounded, as his friends checked to make sure he wasn't being pranked.

"I'm just in the studio with my mates, I'm just like, 'Halsey just DM'd me her number with a black heart,'" he recalled, "and they're like, 'What? Are you sure it's a real account?' I'm like, 'Yeah, it is.'"

He ended up responding and agreeing to meet up with Halsey for a drink to discuss their shared love of music, as she was already a "huge fan" of his.

They hit it off straight away, and discovered they come from similar working class backgrounds, and they soon decided to collaborate on Yungblud's new project.

The result is 11 Minutes, featuring drummer Travis Barker, but the new couple also worked together on a handful of other tracks.

"Sometimes you meet someone and you have a really good rhythm," Halsey explained.

She later also joked about their three-year age gap, smiling, "I'm 24, he's 21; I'm a cougar, I get it."

The romance is Halsey's first since calling it quits with rapper G-Eazy for the second time in October (18). They had initially dated for a year until parting ways in July (18), only to reconcile weeks later.