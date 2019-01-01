Rihanna celebrates birthday with basketball date

Rihanna has proved she is still going strong with her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel after he joined her for a date at a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game for her 31st birthday.

The Diamonds hitmaker marked her special day on Thursday (21Feb19) by taking over a private suite at the Staples Center, the home of the Lakers, where she and a group of pals enthusiastically cheered on team ace LeBron James.

Hassan was also photographed smiling as he sat beside the birthday girl, who showed her Lakers support in a LeBron jersey, which bore his name and team number, 23.

Her superstar presence appeared to give the Lakers the edge they needed to bounce back from a 19-point deficit to beat the Houston Rockets, ending the game 111 to 106, giving Rihanna the perfect birthday gift.

She wasn't the only famous face at the game - Denzel Washington, music mogul Jimmy Iovine, and rapper French Montana were also spotted courtside.

Rihanna's appearance with Hassan emerges months after the couple was rumoured to have split.

However, the loved-up pair appeared to silence the claims by stepping out for dinner in Santa Monica, California in late November (18).

The singer, who has never directly addressed the relationship, has been keen to keep her romance with the Saudi Arabian businessman away from the cameras since they were first linked in the summer of 2017, when they were photographed enjoying a steamy make-out session at a private villa while on vacation in Spain.

Rihanna's Lakers outing was the latest birthday celebration for the star - she also appeared to have a party, complete with a unicorn pinata, in the lead up to her big day. She shared a photo of herself sitting on the floor beside the pinata early on Thursday, when she wore a sweatshirt which read: "It's my birthday and all I got was this oversized hoodie from Vetements".