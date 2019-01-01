R. Kelly bond hearing set for Saturday

R. Kelly is expected to appear before an Illinois judge on Saturday (23Feb19) for a court hearing after he was indicted on 10 felony counts of sex abuse.

Prosecutors in Chicago filed the charges against the Ignition (Remix) hitmaker, real name Robert Kelly, on Friday (22Feb19), and obtained a no-bond warrant for his arrest.

State Attorney Kim Foxx detailed the accusations during a press conference shortly after the news was announced.

"Earlier today, Robert Kelly was indicted before a Cook County grand jury on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving four victims," she began.

Foxx went on to share that three of the alleged victims, who were only identified by their initials, were underage at the time of the reported encounters, which took place between 1998 and 2010, with nine of the aggravated criminal sexual abuse counts relating to those supposed incidents.

The 10th charge stems from Kelly's alleged interaction with a woman in 2003, when he is said to have ejaculated on the female "during a course of an underlying felony of attempted criminal sexual assault".

Foxx concluded her short briefing by stating, "We anticipate that Mr. Kelly will appear in bond court tomorrow afternoon."

The singer's whereabouts are currently unknown, but he has been ordered to face the claims in court on 8 March (19).

Kelly faces the possibility of three to seven years behind bars for each of the crimes, if convicted.

His representatives have yet to comment on the indictment, but Kelly has previously maintained his innocence amid decades of sexual misconduct claims, which hit headlines again in January (19) following the broadcast of damning docuseries Surviving R. Kelly.

The show chronicled the long-running accusations made against the 52-year-old star, and also examined rumours suggesting he had been holding girls and young women captive at properties in Chicago and Atlanta, Georgia as part of a purported sex cult - accusations his attorneys have repeatedly denied.

It's not the first time Kelly has faced criminal charges - he was found not guilty of 14 counts of child pornography in 2008, following the 2002 release of a sex tape showing the singer urinating on a female who was allegedly underage.