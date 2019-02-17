NEWS Andrea Bocelli and Ed Sheeran mini doppelgangers in new music video Newsdesk Share with :







Andrea Bocelli and his good friend Ed Sheeran are releasing a touching new music video for their duet ‘Amo Soltanto Te’ – with child actors playing younger versions of the stars. It will be unveiled at 5pm today (Friday 22nd February), and paints a beautiful picture of young love.



The track, written by Ed Sheeran and his brother Matthew, with Italian lyrics by Tiziano Ferro, features on Andrea’s No. 1 album ‘Si’ – which topped charts on both sides of the Atlantic and has been certified Gold in the UK.



Their new music video was filmed in the picturesque Villa Arvedi in Verona, Italy, and shows a mini-Andrea and a mini-Ed performing at the wedding of their close friends.



The song itself is being released in the original English-speaking version called ‘This is the Only Time’, sung by Andrea with lyrics written by Ed, specifically composed for Andrea’s record.



Andrea and Ed reunited to record the duet following their hit collaboration ‘Perfect Symphony’ in 2017, with the video getting over 180 million views.



Andrea Bocelli has achieved two historic chart feats with his latest album ‘Si’: he became the first classical artist to achieve a No.1 on the Official UK Album Charts in over 20 years; and he simultaneously topped the US Billboard 200 chart for the first time in his illustrious career. It is Decca’s first UK/US chart double in the label’s near-90 year history.



‘Si’ is Bocelli’s first album of new material in 14 years. As well as duetting with Ed Sheeran, he has teamed up with pop sensation Dua Lipa, crossover superstar Josh Groban and classical soprano Aida Garifullina.



At the centre of the album is a spine-tingling duet between father and son, as 21-year-old Matteo Bocelli steps into the limelight to duet with Andrea on ‘Fall On Me’. The video has racked up more than 36 million views across all platforms – watch HERE.



Bocelli’s humble manner belies his international status as one of the world’s biggest classical stars. He’s sung for Popes, Presidents and royalty – most recently performing at the Royal Wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle. He has performed in all the greatest concert halls and opera houses around the world, and sold 90 million records. He has a Golden Globe, 7 Classical BRITs and 7 World Music Awards under his belt, plus a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.



Bocelli continues to tour the world with major shows in the US, South Africa, Italy, Scandinavia and the UK – more information on his tour dates here. He will be giving major performances at New York’s Metropolitan Opera on 10th and 17th February 2019.



In his 60th birthday year, Andrea Bocelli proves he’s still at the height of his vocal powers with ‘Sì’ – an uplifting new album about heart, soul, positivity. It showcases the extraordinary talent that has made Bocelli an international best-selling artist and global icon.