T.I. loses his sister after car crash

Rapper T.I. is mourning the death of his older sister.

Precious Harris was hospitalised in critical condition last week (ends15Feb19) after she was involved in a car accident in Atlanta, Georgia.

She had reportedly crashed into a pole, which triggered an asthma attack, and was said to be unresponsive as she was placed on life support, but on Friday afternoon (22Feb19), her daughter Kamaya revealed her mother had passed away, aged 66, reports TMZ.

"From my bestfriend on earth to My beautiful angel in heaven mama girl you know ima miss you (sic)....," she wrote on Instagram.

"I love you so much. I'm so heartbroken but the way you looked so @ peace this past week has confirmed that you are resting... no more asthma attacks... damn but baby I am going to miss you."

T.I. and his wife Tameka 'Tiny' Cottle have yet to comment on the loss, but they had taken to social media in recent days to share their pain over Precious' hospitalisation.

"I Love You Sis...We can't thank you enough #MyBiggestFan," the rapper/actor captioned a picture of the pair earlier this week, before posting another image of the smiling siblings on Thursday.

"We Love You Dearly Baby Girl...." he wrote.

Tiny shared a more detailed message on her Instagram page last weekend (16-17Feb19).

"Anybody that really know me knows how special & how much I cherish & love this lady," she wrote beside a snap of herself and her sister-in-law. "Pls (please) pray for my sister & family. She's a true fighter...always have been & God has the last word..."

The accident had left T.I. and Tiny so devastated, they shut down production on their family's reality show, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, to remain by Precious' side.