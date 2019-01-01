Beyonce's mother praises 'gorgeous' Sanaa Lathan after Beyonce biting rumours

Beyonce's mother appears to have silenced rumours suggesting Sanaa Lathan bit the superstar at a December, 2017 party by posing with the "gorgeous" actress at a Hollywood event on Thursday (21Feb19).

Sanaa became the prime suspect in early 2018 after comedienne Tiffany Haddish recounted the bizarre showdown in a GQ interview, revealing Beyonce had asked her not to make a fuss about the incident - and to keep the woman's identity to herself.

Tiffany merely indicated the biter was a fellow actress, who Beyonce had told her was on drugs.

The Crazy In Love hitmaker's loyal fans became convinced Sanaa was the culprit, but she laughed off the "absurd" claims, and now it seems Beyonce's mum, Tina Knowles Lawson, has backed up the Out of Time star by sharing some sweet words about Lathan after meeting at the 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon in Beverly Hills, California.

Sanaa was in attendance to honour her close pal Regina Hall, and happily posed for a photo with Tina.

"This gorgeous woman Sanaa Lathan @sanaalathan presented the award to her bestie The beautiful talented Regina Hall," Tina captioned the Instagram post, adding a red heart emoji.

The actress also included the image in a series she shared on her social media page after the prizegiving, where fellow stars Amandla Stenberg, KiKi Layne, and Jenifer Lewis were also recognised.

"Had the pleasure of honoring my sis @morereginahall yesterday at the #essenceblackwomeninhollywood awards," Sanaa wrote. "We had a blast! So much love, so much light, so much laughter".

Kelly Rowland, Beyonce's best friend and former Destiny's Child bandmate, hosted the annual event, which was also attended by Angela Bassett, Octavia Spencer, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Spike Lee, and Ava DuVernay.