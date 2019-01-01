Iggy Azalea self-conscious about approaching musicians for collaborations

Iggy Azalea is not letting her anxiety stop her from reaching out to fellow music stars for collaborations.

The Fancy hitmaker has worked with the likes of Britney Spears, Ariana Grande, Charli XCX and Rita Ora throughout her career, but in candid Twitter posts on Friday (22Feb19), the Australian rapper admitted she had become nervous about approaching musicians she doesn't know as she fears being rejected because they don't like her.

"Over the years I've become a lil self concious about reaching out to ppl I don't know personally to collaborate or simply just compliment them because I feel so paranoid they'll be like 'Gross, I hate her' but recently I've started to push past my anxiety and just ASK (sic)!" she wrote.

Now she is working on her long-awaited follow-up to her 2014 debut album The New Classic, Iggy has decided to just "go for it" and see what happens.

"Not letting my anxiety about potentially feeling rejected by people I'm a fan of stop me from trying my luck and reaching out to them has already lead to tons of new creative people around me for this era," she continued. "I'm really excited about that."

At the end of November, the 28-year-old moved to Atlanta, Georgia and announced she had signed a new deal with record label Empire, less than a year after she left Def Jam Recordings for Island Records.

She is now gearing up to release lead single Sally Walker.

She previously gushed about the upcoming album, telling followers last year, "F**k. I'm really proud of my album. It s**ts on 95% of everything I've ever made & its only half done. #InMyDefense."