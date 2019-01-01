Mark Ronson: 'I was drinking too much and ordering people around'

Mark Ronson has opened up about the difficulties he encountered making his new album in the midst of his divorce.

In an interview with The Guardian, the Uptown Funk hitmaker admitted he found the making of Late Night Feelings "emotionally taxing". Working on other projects with Diplo, SZA and Tame Impala's Kevin Parker affected his self-confidence and he found himself losing his "imprint" on the music he was making.

"I was starting to become one of those guys just standing over people going: 'Yeah, why don't we try turning the hi-hat up.'... But I think it suited where I was emotionally and what I was able to handle," he said.

The hitmaker split from his wife of almost six years, French model and actress Josephine de La Baume, in 2017, with their divorce made official in October (18).

"I was floundering," he told the publication. "I was drinking too much and just giving orders over the backs of people's shoulders and s**t. So I got into a new studio in LA and I basically told the engineer: 'Show me how all this s**t works and take the month off.' I went back to doing what I usually do, being by myself in the studio. If it doesn't start with me, if that's not the ground floor, then it's not my record."

The 43-year-old, who is nominated for an Oscar for Lady Gaga's song Shallow from movie A Star Is Born, scrapped all his previous work and began writing new songs, inspired by his divorce.

"My stuff normally comes from the groove and an interesting bassline, but anything that just had a groove and a bassline but not the kind of sadness to it, it just fell by the wayside... I feel like this time, I've made something so emotional that people don't believe it's me. They're just better songs," he continued. "I love the last record, I don't disown any of it, but there was a science-project aspect to it, getting (novelist) Michael Chabon to write clever lyrics that I'm not capable of. This is a personal record."