Ariana Grande continues chart domination

Ariana Grande’s chart domination continues as she occupies three spots in this week’s Official Singles Chart Top 20, while her album Thank U, Next scores a second week at the summit.



On the singles chart, Ariana replaces herself again as 7 Rings returns to Number 1, pushing last week’s leader Break Up With Your With Your Girlfriend… I’m Bored down to 2. The swap at the top makes her the first artist to replace herself at Number 1 for two consecutive weeks. Meanwhile, album track Needy sits at Number 11.



Elsewhere in the Top 10, 2x BRIT Award winner Calvin Harris sees his latest single Giant with Rag’n’Bone Man lift two places to Number 4, and after an eight-week climb, Hackney collective NSG reach the Top 10 hopping three places to Number 9 with Options ft. Tion Wayne.



This week’s highest new entry goes to Cardi B & Bruno Mars’ Please Me (12), their second collaboration after last year’s Top 10 hit Finesse (Remix), while Cadet’s Advice ft. Deno Driz soars 21 rungs to a new peak at 15 following his untimely passing earlier this month.



There are more big climbers this week from D-Block Europe’s Kitchen Kings, up 51 places to 16, boosted by the release of the South London collective’s new album Home Alone, and viral hit Thotiana by rapper Blueface charges 17 spots to 23.



Further down, Little Mix’s new single Think About Us ft. Ty Dolla $ign rebounds 23 places to a new peak at Number 26, and Zedd’s 365 ft. Katy Perry is new at 37.