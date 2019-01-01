James Arthur insists he and Jesy Nelson are 'just friends'

James Arthur has hit back at reports that he was spotted kissing Jesy Nelson after the BRIT Awards on Wednesday (20Feb19).

The two pop stars were spotted together during at Sony's official afterparty, following Jesy's win with her group Little Mix for Video of the Year with their hit Woman Like Me.

A source told The Sun that the Say You Won't Let Go singer, 30, was getting close to Jesy when the two shared a booth at restaurant Aqua Shard.

They claimed that the pair were hugging and holding hands, as well as leaning in close to talk to each other at the party.

"Jesy and James slipped away from her bandmates and took over a private booth by a window," the source alleged. "They sat there for over two hours and were deep in conversation, often putting their arms around each other's shoulders.

"She kept grabbing his hands and pulling him in close to whisper in his ear. At one point Jesy gave James a hug, while he kissed her cheeks and forehead."

Following the allegations, James took to Twitter to dispel rumours that he was romantically involved with the Little Mix singer.

"Firstly we were not kissing we were talking closely because it was loud as f**k in a club," he remarked. "Have you ever tried having a conversation when there's loud music, you gotta be tactile.

"Sad state of a affairs when a guy and a girl can’t sit and chat without being romantically involved," he reflected.

A source close to the stars also confirmed to the publication that James and Jesy are just friends.