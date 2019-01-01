NEWS Offset poses with his four children for first time on debut solo album cover Newsdesk Share with :







Offset has posed with all four of his children for the first time, on the cover of his debut solo album appropriately titled Father of Four.



The Migos rapper is seen wearing a metallic headdress and collar as he sits on a throne surrounded by his offspring, son Jordan, nine, three-year-olds Kalea and Kody and seven-month-old daughter Kulture. All four of his children are with different women, with Kulture his child with on-again wife Cardi B.



Each of the children don elaborate ensembles for the Egyptian-inspired album cover shot, with Kody wearing a crown while Kalea clutches a similar headpiece. Kulture, meanwhile, has been given a blonde bob wig, with a tiara finishing off her brocade, puff-sleeve dress. The snap was shared on Instagram by Offset and Cardi, ahead of the album's release on Friday (22Feb19).



In an interview with Esquire, Offset boasted of his brood: "Have you seen my kids?! They're beautiful. (Jordan is) only nine years old and he has a 65-yard range, four tackles. Then, at a basketball game he scored 13 out of the 25 points. Plus in baseball, home run."



"I cried to myself while I was doing this album because I was talking about my story and my kids," he added.

"When I did a song, I started getting memories of my grandma, my struggles, my partner that was killed, the thoughts I had while I was incarcerated, and my kids' faces were there in my head. I love my kids, this is who I do it for."



Elsewhere in the interview, Offset opened up about his own upbringing, admitting he hasn't spoken to his father in three years, and worries their relationship is irreparably broken.



Offset desperately wishes he could set up his own absent, homeless father - whom he hasn't spoken to in three years - with a million dollars and a house, but he refused out of pride.



"It just started to make me upset. I've reached out and you've slapped my hand. You slapped my hand when it wasn't even out," Offset said, as though speaking to his absent father. "You didn't even come back to put anything in my hand. So now I feel like you don't have any respect for me. You’re still running and you don't have to. I'm not just all diamonds, pearls, and fancy big houses. I have flaws like everybody else. I'm a human being, too, and I want to open that up."