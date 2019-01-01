Tyler Hubbard discovers sex of unborn child on TV

Country star Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley discovered their second child will be a boy after taking part in a gender reveal on U.S. TV.

The singer and his Florida Georgia Line bandmate Brian Kelley were guests on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday (21Feb19), when the TV host surprised Tyler by offering to help him find out the sex of his unborn child a day earlier than planned.

He and Hayley were originally due to hear the news from their nanny on Friday, but Ellen decided to stage a more elaborate reveal at the end of her show, when she invited his wife to join them onstage.

Before sharing the big news on air, Ellen asked the couple its thoughts on whether its daughter Olivia Rose would be welcoming a brother or sister.

"I think it's a boy," Tyler replied, as Hayley quipped, "I think it's a boy, but because I think it's a boy, it's probably a girl."

Explaining her comment, the musician said, "We thought our first one was a boy for two-and-a-half months, and then it turned into a girl at the ultrasound!"

Ellen then recruited Brian to help her push a big red button, which unveiled a message reading, "It's a boy!" on a big screen as they were showered with blue confetti.

Sharing a hug, the parents-to-be couldn't stop beaming, with Tyler exclaiming, "This is so unexpected!"

The gender reveal wasn't the only big news to come from the group's appearance on the talk show - Tyler's little girl also reached a development milestone shortly before her dad was due onstage.

"Our first daughter, who's a little over one, she just took her first steps backstage in the green room," the singer said. "We're making history at the Ellen show!"

He and Hayley had previously gone public with their baby news at Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy Awards party earlier this month (Feb19), when Tyler got down on one knee on the red carpet to place a big kiss on his wife's growing bump.

Posting a snap of the sweet memory on Instagram after the event, he wrote, "We are excited to share that little nugget #2 is on the way. We are so thankful and can't wait to see Olivia be a big sister. What do y'all think ... boy or girl?"

Ironically, during Hayley's first pregnancy, the couple had celebrated the idea of having a boy after receiving the results of a blood test which can indicate an unborn baby's gender. However, Tyler and Hayley subsequently learned their child was actually a girl when the then-mum-to-be had her week 20 ultrasound, which typically confirms the baby's sex.