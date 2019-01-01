Cardi B lends her support to Khloe Kardashian amid cheating scandal

Cardi B has admonished critics for revelling in Khloe Kardashian's split from boyfriend Tristan Thompson, because she knows what it's like to deal with a cheating scandal in the public eye.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star reportedly called it quits with Tristan, the father of her baby girl True, earlier this week (begs18Feb19), after he was allegedly caught being unfaithful with model Jordyn Woods, the best friend of Khloe's sister Kylie Jenner.

The controversy marked the second time in less than a year that the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player had found himself accused of infidelity, after incriminating footage of Tristan getting close to two other women surfaced last April (18), days before Khloe went into labour. The incidents dated back to late 2017, when the reality TV star was in the early stages of pregnancy.

Khloe has yet to directly comment on the latest developments in her love life, but she has found a supporter in Cardi B, who endured similar problems in her relationship with her rapper husband Offset before their recent reconciliation.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker took to Instagram Live to share her thoughts on the social media bashing Khloe has faced in the wake of the drama, with some people criticising her for giving Tristan another chance after his previous indiscretions.

"Obviously this whole Khloe Kardashian thing... everybody is just like, celebrating that that happened to her and it's like why?" Cardi queried.

"Whatever karma that y'all felt like they (Tristan and Khloe) deserve, I think they already have it, so it's like why do you guys keep wishing that on a woman?" she asked. "Especially a woman that has a daughter?"

The hip-hop star then reflected on her own experience with Offset, from whom she split in December (18) amid rumours of his cheating ways, less than five months after welcoming their first child, daughter Kulture.

"We know how it is when a n**ga f**k up," she said. "Y'all know that your heart shatters in pieces. Y'all know it feels like your heart is literally bleeding and you just want to die and you can't even sleep. You actually can't even escape it when you (sic) sleeping because you actually dream about it..."

Cardi also can't understand why it's "mainly the women" commenting on Khloe's despair, insisting the 34 year old has gone through enough heartache already.

"I feel like, alright she already learned her lesson, something real f**ked up happened before she gave birth, so it's like why do you guys keep... enjoying other people's pain?" the rapper said. "Enjoying other people misery (sic), knowing how much it hurts when a guy that you're in love with, especially the father of your child, does something wrong. It's just so sad."