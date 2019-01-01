R. Kelly facing two new allegations of sexual misconduct

Two more women have come forward with new sexual misconduct allegations against embattled singer R. Kelly.

The Step in the Name of Love hitmaker has already faced intense scrutiny following the January (19) premiere of TV docuseries Surviving R. Kelly, which chronicled the decades of sexual abuse and manipulation accusations made against the R&B star.

On the show, a number of alleged victims also claimed the music veteran had held girls and young women captive as part of a purported sex cult - accusations Kelly's lawyers have vehemently denied.

However, Kelly is now back in the headlines for all the wrong reasons after women's rights attorney Gloria Allred held a press conference in New York on Thursday (21Feb19) and introduced her two new clients, Latresa Scaff and Rochelle Washington, who accused the star of sexually harassing and assaulting them when they were underage teenagers.

The women recalled being picked out from the crowd at a concert Kelly held with rapper LL Cool J in Baltimore, Maryland in 1995, and invited to join the singer at an afterparty. They were then encouraged to join him in a hotel suite, where he is said to have flashed the girls while entering the room

"Mr. Kelly was wearing jeans and a white T-shirt," Scaff told reporters. "His penis was out and over the top of his pants."

The 52 year old tried to convince the fans to engage in a threesome with him, but Washington, then 15, refused and left the room, while Scaff, who was 16 at the time, went on to have sex with Kelly.

However, Scaff claims she and her friend had been plied with drugs and alcohol at the afterparty and she was therefore too inebriated to properly give her consent.

Kelly reportedly left the suite shortly after the encounter, and never contacted the girls again.

Allred announced the women would be meeting with authorities after the press conference to officially report the alleged incidents.

Kelly's representatives have yet to respond to the latest accusations, but they have previously denied all allegations filed against their client.

The news emerges as prosecutors in Chicago, Illinois and Atlanta, Georgia continue to seek information from possible victims regarding Kelly's reported abuse in light of the Surviving R. Kelly series.

The singer is also said to have been featured in a newly-unearthed sex tape alongside an underage girl, which has been handed over to Chicago police for investigation.