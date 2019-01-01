NEWS Miley Cyrus: 'Losing our home pushed Liam Hemsworth and I to wed' Newsdesk Share with :







Miley Cyrus isn't sure if she and Liam Hemsworth would have wed if their home wasn't destroyed in the California wildfires last year (18).



The Wrecking Ball hitmaker and her husband Liam lost their Malibu, California home to the blaze in November and married the following month. The couple has been together for 10 years off-and-on, but Miley reveals going through the loss changed it.



"I'm not sure without losing Malibu, we would've been ready to take this step or ever even gotten married, who can say?," she tells Vanity Fair magazine. "But the timing felt right and I go with my heart. No one is promised the next day, or the next, so I try to be in the now as much as possible."



"I would say that losing the house changed us much more than getting married changed us," she adds. "When you experience what we experienced together with someone, it is like glue. You're the only two people in the world who can understand."



Miley and The Hunger Games star are keen to rebuild, but she is still reeling from all of the personal items she lost in the fire including art she painted herself, music, pictures, and letters from fellow celebrities including Joan Jett, late actor Heath Ledger and photographer David LaChapelle.



"I'll never be happy that all those memories and pictures and things that I've loved are gone," she says. "But to have an experience like this - I find myself feeling more connected to being human again."