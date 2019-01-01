The Monkees star Peter Tork dead at 77

The Monkees star Peter Tork has died at the age of 77.

The bassist and singer passed away on Thursday (21Feb19), just over a week after his birthday.

His sister, Anne Thorkelson, confirmed his loss to The Washington Post, although his cause of death has yet to be released.

He previously suffered from a rare form of tongue cancer, adenoid cystic carcinoma, although he was given the all clear from his doctors in September, 2009, just six months after going public with his health crisis.

Tork was a founding member of pop icons The Monkees, originally created for a U.S. TV series of the same name, which aired from 1966 to 1968.

Together with Micky Dolenz, Michael Nesmith, and Davy Jones, the quartet enjoyed hits like I'm a Believer, A Little Bit Me, a Little Bit You, and Daydream Believer, and continued to record songs following the end of their TV show until 1971.

They subsequently enjoyed a number of reunion shows and tours with various incarnations of the original line-up.

Jones died in 2012, but the remaining trio continued to work together now and again, with Tork last touring with Dolenz and Nesmith in 2016.

Tork's last musical project was a Lead Belly tribute album titled Relax Your Mind, which he released last year (18).

Shortly after the news of his passing hit headlines, representatives for his official Facebook page posted a statement which read: "It is with beyond-heavy and broken hearts that we share the devastating news that our friend, mentor, teacher, and amazing soul, Peter Tork, has passed from this world.

"As we have mentioned in the past, the PTFB team is made up of Peter's friends, family and colleagues - we ask for your kindness and understanding in allowing us to grieve this huge loss privately."