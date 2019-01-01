Miley Cyrus: 'My marriage to Liam Hemsworth is redefining queer love'

Miley Cyrus will not ditch her queer identity after marrying Liam Hemsworth as she wants to "redefine" relationships beyond sexuality and gender.

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker, 26, married the hunky Hunger Games star, 29, in December (18), having been in an on-off relationship since 2009. However, she has often described herself as gender-neutral and sexually fluid.

Denying she's settled for an "old-fashioned" relationship, instead Miley says she wants to show that queer people can enjoy heterosexual romances and can fall in love with anyone.

"The reason that people get married sometimes can be old-fashioned, but I think the reason we got married isn't old-fashioned-I actually think it's kind of New Age," she tells Vanity Fair magazine. "We're redefining, to be f**king frank, what it looks like for someone that's a queer person like myself to be in a hetero relationship. A big part of my pride and my identity is being a queer person. What I preach is: People fall in love with people, not gender, not looks, not whatever."

Instead she claims their love is spiritual and shouldn't be seen through the prism of sexuality.

"What I'm in love with exists on almost a spiritual level," she adds. "It has nothing to do with sexuality. Relationships and partnerships in a new generation - I don't think they have so much to do with sexuality or gender. Sex is actually a small part, and gender is a very small, almost irrelevant part of relationships."

In a written section of the Vanity Fair cover story, the 26-year-old went on to assert that she was "proud" of her "LGBTQ+" status and had not turned into a "polite hetero lady" because she "wore a dress on my wedding day".

Miley and Liam first got engaged in 2012, but split the following year. After their break-up he was romantically linked to the model Stella Maxwell, and announced she was, "pansexual," but reconciled with her former beau in 2016.