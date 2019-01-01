Lady Gaga flees to Mexico after split from fiance Christian Carino

Lady Gaga has escaped to Mexico to mend her broken heart following her split from fiance Christian Carino.

The 32-year-old singer was spotted at the farmland resort of Acre on the Baja peninsula in Mexico on Monday (18Feb19), according to the New York Post's gossip column Page Six.

"She was with three friends," an insider told the outlet. "She had a slick low ponytail, and was wearing a black outfit and a large diamond necklace."

Gaga will undoubtedly be jetting back from her holiday soon, to prepare for the Oscars on Sunday (24Feb19), where she's nominated for the Best Actress gong for her role in A Star is Born.

She'll also be performing Oscar-nominated tune Shallow, from the film, with movie lover Bradley Cooper.

Her Mexico vacation comes after Gaga's representative confirmed she had ended her romance with agent Carino, with a source telling People: "It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end. There’s no long dramatic story."

Carino, 50, who was working as the Poker Face star's agent when they first hooked up, reportedly asked Gaga to be his wife months after they started dating in February, 2017, but she didn't go public with the news until she flashed her ring and named her man as her "fiance" during a speech at Elle magazine's 25th annual Women in Hollywood Celebration in October (18).

This is Gaga's second broken engagement - she was previously planning to wed actor Taylor Kinney before they split for good at the end of 2016.