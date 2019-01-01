Dua Lipa wants to feature hip-hop stars on new album

British singer Dua Lipa wants her new album to feature hip-hop as well as dance music.

The New Rules hitmaker won the third BRIT Award of her short career for her and Calvin Harris' summer club anthem One Kiss on Wednesday (20Feb19).

Despite her success with the DJ, she says she wants her next record to take her music in a new direction and is open to working with rappers.

"I haven't yet decided on features (guest artists) but maybe there is room for a hip-hop artist to feature," she tells Britain's Daily Star newspaper.

The star isn't planning to abandon her dance-pop roots though, as she's gained confidence as an all round performer.

"I feel like during this process in my career I've slowly gained a bit more confidence," she adds. "I've slowly felt a bit more like myself. I've slowly been OK with the way that I dance."

The 23-year-old looked confident at the BRITs, as she formed a supergroup with Rag'n'Bone Man and Sam Smith to perform a megamix of Calvin's recent hits with each artist. She was joined by a huge dance troupe for her One Kiss segment of the medley, and smiled as she powered through the song in front of a tropical-themed backdrop.

Meanwhile a report in British newspaper The Sun claimed she was less at ease backstage, with a source telling the newspaper that she removed her name from her dressing room door to avoid the unwanted attention of well-wishers.

"Dua's dressing room was right next to the backstage beauty spa which meant plenty of people were heading past to get pampered before the show," the insider claims. "But she made it clear she didn't want to be there after other guests kept heading in to say hi and wish her good luck. In the end she slammed the door closed and ripped her name off it so nobody would realise she was there."

Her representatives did not respond to a request for comment on the alleged dressing room drama.