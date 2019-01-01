Pregnant Kehlani 'froze' during snowy video shoot

Pregnant singer Kehlani braved frigid temperatures to film her new music video in the snow, confessing she "froze" during the shoot.

The Ring star debuted her new single Nunya, featuring rapper Dom Kennedy, on Tuesday (19Feb19), and surprised fans by dropping the accompanying promo the following day.

The footage features Kehlani strolling through snow-covered woodland and partying in a cabin, and she admits the outdoor scenes were far from comfortable for the mother-to-be.

"shot that 7 months pregnant in da snow...," she told fans on Twitter after releasing the video. "thank u baby for da motivation, mommy was FROZE (sic)".

Fans were quick to applaud Kehlani for filming in the big freeze despite being heavily pregnant, and former Fifth Harmony star Lauren Jauregui was among those singing her praises.

"You're a f**king queennnn (sic)!! This turned out amazing babe!! Worth the hard work," she tweeted.

Referencing Kehlani's unborn daughter, who she plans to name Adeya Nomi, Lauren added, "Adeya gonna look back at this and know she has the most bada** mom on the planet, fact (sic)."

The pop star was among the close pals to celebrate Kehlani's pregnancy at a baby shower in Bel-Air, California last month (Jan19).

The child will be the 23 year old's first with her beau, guitarist Javie Young-White, but the singer isn't putting her feet up just yet - she is set to unveil her new mixtape, While We Wait, on Friday (22Feb19).

The project also features her previously-released songs Butterfly and Nights Like This, which features Lauren's rapper boyfriend Ty Dolla $ign.