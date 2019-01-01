NEWS The 1975 and Calvin Harris are double winners at the 2019 BRIT Awards Newsdesk Share with :







British rockers The 1975 and DJ Calvin Harris were the toast of the BRIT Awards in London on Wednesday night (20Feb19), picking up two honours apiece.



Matt Healy and his band, who picked up the Best Album and Best Group prizes, were also among the night's performance highlights at the ceremony, which Hugh Jackman opened with an ambitious set, inspired by his film and hit soundtrack The Greatest Showman.



Meanwhile, Harris was named British Producer of the Year and also won British Single of the Year for his One Kiss collaboration with Dua Lipa, who teamed up with Sam Smith and Rag'n'Bone Man to perform a megamix of the DJ's hits.



Little Mix took home the second BRIT of their careers, winning the British Artist Video of the Year for their Woman Like Me collaboration with Nicki Minaj.



Upon accepting the award, band member Jade Thirlwall said: "We never win this! Oh my God, thank you so much! We have had absolutely no shame in asking people every day to vote for this."



George Ezra picked up the British Male Solo Artist honour, with last year's Critics' Choice winner, Jorja Smith, bagging the female prize, and Sam Fender grabbed this year's Critics' Choice award.



There were also wins for Tom Walker (British Breakthrough Act), and Ed Sheeran (Global Success Award), while Drake, Ariana Grande and The Carters - aka Beyonce and JAY-Z - picked up the international gongs.



Pink, who became the first non-Brit to land the Outstanding Contribution to Music award, closed the show with a lengthy medley of her hits.



The full list of winners is:



British Artist Video of the Year

Little Mix feat. Nicki Minaj, Woman Like Me



British Breakthrough Artist

Tom Walker



British Male Solo Artist

George Ezra



British Female Solo Artist

Jorja Smith



British Group

The 1975



Mastercard British Album of the Year

The 1975, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships



British Single

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa, One Kiss



International Male Solo Artist

Drake



International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande



International Group

The Carters



Critics' Choice

Sam Fender



Outstanding Contribution to Music Award

Pink



British Producer of the Year

Calvin Harris



Global Success Award

Ed Sheeran