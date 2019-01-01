The 1975 and Calvin Harris are double winners at the 2019 BRIT Awards

British rockers The 1975 and DJ Calvin Harris were the toast of the BRIT Awards in London on Wednesday night (20Feb19), picking up two honours apiece.
Matt Healy and his band, who picked up the Best Album and Best Group prizes, were also among the night's performance highlights at the ceremony, which Hugh Jackman opened with an ambitious set, inspired by his film and hit soundtrack The Greatest Showman.
Meanwhile, Harris was named British Producer of the Year and also won British Single of the Year for his One Kiss collaboration with Dua Lipa, who teamed up with Sam Smith and Rag'n'Bone Man to perform a megamix of the DJ's hits.
Little Mix took home the second BRIT of their careers, winning the British Artist Video of the Year for their Woman Like Me collaboration with Nicki Minaj.
Upon accepting the award, band member Jade Thirlwall said: "We never win this! Oh my God, thank you so much! We have had absolutely no shame in asking people every day to vote for this."
George Ezra picked up the British Male Solo Artist honour, with last year's Critics' Choice winner, Jorja Smith, bagging the female prize, and Sam Fender grabbed this year's Critics' Choice award.
There were also wins for Tom Walker (British Breakthrough Act), and Ed Sheeran (Global Success Award), while Drake, Ariana Grande and The Carters - aka Beyonce and JAY-Z - picked up the international gongs.
Pink, who became the first non-Brit to land the Outstanding Contribution to Music award, closed the show with a lengthy medley of her hits.
The full list of winners is:
British Artist Video of the Year
Little Mix feat. Nicki Minaj, Woman Like Me
British Breakthrough Artist
Tom Walker
British Male Solo Artist
George Ezra
British Female Solo Artist
Jorja Smith
British Group
The 1975
Mastercard British Album of the Year
The 1975, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships
British Single
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa, One Kiss
International Male Solo Artist
Drake
International Female Solo Artist
Ariana Grande
International Group
The Carters
Critics' Choice
Sam Fender
Outstanding Contribution to Music Award
Pink
British Producer of the Year
Calvin Harris
Global Success Award
Ed Sheeran