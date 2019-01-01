R. Kelly moving out of Chicago studio

Embattled R&B star R. Kelly is vacating the recording studio he's been renting in Chicago, Illinois because the court-enforced building curfew is negatively impacting his "musical innovation".

The singer fell foul of city officials last month (Jan19) after they claimed his use of the two-storey warehouse violated property zoning laws, as it is not solely being used for industrial purposes.

A judge subsequently agreed with inspectors at the Chicago Department of Buildings, but allowed the space to remain open, implementing a 9pm curfew instead.

Kelly's lawyers, Melvin Sims and Steven Greenberg, have since told TMZ the limited opening hours are cramping his musical style, and he plans to move out of the studio, which he had allegedly illegally modified to include a living area, sauna, steam room, and bar.

The musician, who created hits like Ignition and Step in the Name of Love in the building, had also faced eviction from the property after falling behind on rent payments.

The news emerges days after Kelly argued he shouldn't be held responsible for the fines issued for the 66 building violations he was slapped with, which range from $500 (£380) to $1,000 (£765) a day until they are resolved.

He claimed the violations are not his problem and they "fall squarely within the Plaintiff landlord's responsibility to address".

It's not clear if he has been successful in his court challenge.

The Chicago studio drew the attention of authorities in January after it was featured in the TV docuseries Surviving R. Kelly, which chronicled the decades of sexual misconduct accusations made against the singer. On the Lifetime show, a number of alleged victims claimed the R&B veteran had been using the location to hold girls and young women captive as part of a purported sex cult - accusations Kelly's lawyers have vehemently denied.