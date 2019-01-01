Ariana Grande ends Piers Morgan feminism feud

Ariana Grande has ended her feud with Piers Morgan after educating him about her feminist beliefs over dinner.

The Thank U, Next hitmaker fell out with Piers, 53, late last year as she and her mother Joan took issue his criticism of Little Mix for doing a nude photo shoot promoting body confidence for their latest album LM5.

The pair traded angry tweets as Ariana defended female artists' right to use their sexuality in their work in an ill-tempered conversation. However, they bumped into each other at a Los Angeles restaurant on Tuesday (19Feb19) and talked through their different views on feminism.

"Thank u for a great night @ArianaGrande x," Piers tweeted after the encounter, to which she replied: "thank u for some laughs and some v productive conversation ! it was nice bumping into u ! #FutureFeministPiers #FingersCrossed."

Fans were shocked by the news, but the 25-year-old singer explained that Piers was more pleasant in person than his TV and Twitter persona would suggest.

"well............ we bumped into each other. at a restaurant, and i decided to sit with him and we spoke for a while," she added in a reply to a follower. "i think some progress was made! turns out face to face discussions are a bit kinder and gentler, even if you do indeed disagree. :)"

Piers later wrote that he and Ariana chatted for more than two hours and added: "We laughed, we argued, she cried, I nearly did, the drinks flowed & we bonded. Turns out we really like each other."

She had slammed him during their previous Twitter feud, which began after her mum was angered by the journalist's persistent criticism of Little Mix and Jesy Nelson in particular.

"i look forward to the day you realize there are other ways to go about making yourself relevant than to criticize young, beautiful, successful women for everything they do," the singer angrily wrote. "i think that'll be a beautiful thing for you and your career or what's left of it."

Little Mix subsequently thanked their fellow popstar for coming to their aid, adding that Piers' barbs would not change their stance on women's issues in their own passionate tweet.