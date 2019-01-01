Adele and Drake go bowling and vaping together

Adele and Drake enjoyed a night out in Los Angeles, going bowling after dining together.

Editors at TMZ reported on Wednesday (20Feb19) that the pair spent the evening together in California's Studio City.

After initially dining at Jerry’s Famous Deli, the pair, who managed to avoid photographers, moved onto the nearby Pinz Bowling Center, where they reportedly rented out the entire bowling alley for themselves and a group of friends.

The evening then concluded with a visit to the Chill N Vape Lounge, where the 32-year-old hip-hop star indulged in electronic Juul cigarettes loaded with mango and peach flavoured pods.

Adele and Drake's friendship dates back to last October (18), when the Someone Like You singer made an unexpected appearance at the Canadian rapper's gig.

She subsequently took to Twitter to rave about the Nonstop star's performance.

"Oii Champagne Papi blew my mind tonight," the Grammy Award winner tweeted. "Best production I've ever seen hands down and way up there with one of my favorite shows of all time. Huge love."

The In My Feelings star returned the compliment when he reposted her tweet on Instagram.

"Oiiiiiii don’t f***ing get me gassed right now I love this woman and she came to the show," he captioned the post. "Thank god nobody told me I would have been SHOOK (sic)."