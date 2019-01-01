Tom Grennan: 'I’ve had a whirlwind year in music' now it's back to football

‘He’s one of our own, he’s own of our own, Tom Grennan, he’s own of our own’, could soon become an anthem on the terraces at Kenilworth Road, if singer-song writer Tom Grennan can impress interim manager Mick Harford during a training session with League One side Luton Town FC’s first team today.Following an appearance on Red Stripe Presents: This Feeling TV where Radio X DJ Gordon Smart presented the star with a personalised ‘Grennan number 1’ Luton Town football jersey and an official invite from the club to take part in running drills, shooting practice and a work-out in the gym alongside the team.Luton Town FC’s interim manager Mick Harford said, “Luton [Town] has a good relationship with Tom [Grennan] and we’re a big fan of his music, too, so hopefully his skills with the microphone match his skills on the pitches at The Brache. The producers of Red Stripe Presents: This Feeling TV, shared Tom’s respectable footballing CV and wish for one last chance at making it professional, so now it’s up to him to prove his worth: whether it be at Kenilworth Road or Glastonbury, only time will tell.”At the training session Tom Grennan said, “I’ve had a whirlwind year in music, from releasing my debut album ‘Lighting Matches’, headlining my own tour and selling out Brixton Academy, so it’d be very, very hard to ever give it up! But like any other football fan, you always dream of playing professional football, so the opportunity for one last ditch attempt to make it in the big time is something I couldn't turn down!”Tom jumped at the opportunity to train with Luton Town FC after hearing the news about the opportunity on Red Stripe Presents: This Feeling TV. Gordon Smart said, “Since Peter Crouch, you are the first person on the show who could play international football, with a CV including the likes of Aston Villa, Stevenage, Northampton and Luton Town. Do you think you can still do the job if you were called upon?”Tom swiftly responded with, “I don’t know about the whole ninety minutes, but I could be an impact player!”Gordon went on to reveal the offer from Luton Town FC,“Ha! The rock n’ roll lifestyle has damaged your fitness. I’ve got something to tell you. We [the producers of Red Stripe Presents: This Feeling TV] got in touch with your old teams and asked to speak to your former coaches to try and get a bit of a coach’s report to see how good you were. And it turns out Luton Town, a former club yours, want to have another look at you. They want you to go down and train with the first team. So much so, Mr Grennan, that we’ve got something for you [Gordon hands Tom a Luton Town FC shirt], here you are. Grennan number 1, looks like you’re in nets! Check that out.”Without any hesitation, Tom accepted Luton Town FC’s offer, “Wha-hey! That’s ledge!”.To watch the full interview of Tom learning of his interview and performing on Red Stripe presents: This Feeling TV, find a link to the VIDEO:To find out more about Red Stripe presents: This Feeling TV or to attend one of the shows, visit the Red Stripe Twitter or Facebook page.