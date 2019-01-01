Soulja Boy moves on from Blac Chyna 'romance' by professing love for girlfriend

Soulja Boy appeared to confirm rumours his "romance" with Blac Chyna was a hoax by professing his love for girlfriend Tiona Fernan on Instagram on Tuesday (19Feb19).

The rapper sparked rumours of a relationship with Chyna when the pair were photographed hand-in-hand on Valentine's Day, shopping at Saks Fifth Ave in Beverly Hills.

But now it seems the dalliance was all for the cameras, as Soulja made his feelings for model Tiona abundantly clear in several gushing social media posts.

"I love you @xttiona!" he wrote. "My heart." Tiona then replied: "Love you more babe!"

Soulja also took to his Instagram Stories to tell Tiona he wanted to buy her something special, sharing a picture of stacks of cash and writing: "Going shopping what u want babe?"

The public declaration of love comes after Soulja tweeted on Monday that he was determined to hold onto Tiona, writing: "Ain't too many solid b**ches out here so when you get one you better hold onto her."

While fans may be confused by the nature of Soulja's relationship with Chyna amid his love for Tiona, TMZ reported it was a mutual faux fling, a "total troll job" against Tyga - Soulja's rap rival and the father of Chyna's six-year-old son King Cairo.

While Soulja's issues with Tyga are of the professional variety, Chyna made her feelings for her ex clear when she recently embarked on a foul-mouthed rant about her former love over their child support arrangements.

Also addressing Rob Kardashian, with whom she shares two-year-old daughter Dream, in her Instagram Live video, Chyna said: "Ya know what's so wild to me is that I never asked Tyga for child support, Rob for child support or whatever and then we just went to court, or whatnot, and I tried to squash it, which I did. But none of that comes out. It's only negative s**t with Chyna, Angela White," she said, referring to her real name.

"I have kids by two guys that f**king tricked me, whatever, and they don't give me s**t, no child support and I'm sick of that s**t."

Tyga, 29, and Chyna split in August 2014 after more than two years together.