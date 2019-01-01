50 Cent fearing for his life after police officer threat

50 Cent is concerned for his safety following reports a New York police officer instructed cops to shoot him.

The In Da Club hitmaker took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal he is in fear of his life and was struggling to sleep since news of Deputy Inspector Emanuel Gonzalez's comments broke on Sunday (17Feb19), and the rapper is mad he has never been informed of the threat.

"I’m afraid for my life, I haven’t been able to sleep since I heard of this," he wrote. "The cops never notified me of the threat. I’m closing all my business in New York (sic). I may have to sue the city."

Gonzalez, who is accused of telling officers during a roll call at a Brooklyn precinct last summer to shoot the rapper on sight, is now under investigation, according to multiple outlets.

The 43 year old, born Curtis Jackson, also posted images of Gonzalez, who he refers to as a "The Gangsta got a badge".

The top cop, who has been a New York City officer for almost 30 years, remains on active duty at the 72nd Precinct in Sunset Park, according to the Daily News.

"This is how I wake up this morning," 50 wrote on the photo sharing site on Sunday. "This guy Emanuel Gonzales is a dirty cop abusing his POWER. The sad part is this man still has a badge and a gun. I take this threat very seriously and I'm consulting with my legal counsel regarding my options moving forward."

Reports suggest Gonzalez made the comment to his officers on 7 June, 2018, after learning 50 Cent was scheduled to attend a New York Police Department charity boxing match in the Bronx.

The death threat reportedly came shortly after the rapper accused Gonzalez of blackmailing the owner of Sunset Park club Love and Lust, writing an Instagram post that said "Get the strap", which is slang for "get a gun". 50 took the post down after Gonzalez claimed he was "in fear of his safety".