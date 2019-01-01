Mariah Carey and Rihanna remember Karl Lagerfeld

Mariah Carey, Miley Cyrus, and Rihanna have added their tributes to late, great fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld following his death on Tuesday (19Feb19).

The German designer passed away in Paris, France following a short illness. He was 85.

Early tributes poured in from the likes of fellow fashion guru Donatella Versace, Naomi Campbell, British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, Victoria Beckham, and his longtime muse Diane Kruger, and now a host of stars from the world of music have also offered up their heartfelt memories of the longtime Chanel creative director, who also worked for Fendi and ran his own namesake label.

"A true LEGEND with a truly beautiful spirit," tweeted Mariah. "Thank you Karl for so many precious memories.. honored to have known you. With so much love and admiration, Mariah".

Rihanna shared a series of photos of herself with Lagerfeld through the years and simply hailed him as "The Godfather," while Katy Perry wrote, "There will never be another like @karllagerfeld! He was sassy and kind all at the same time... A wicked sense of humor with a gorgeous heart of gold. I'm sure the angels just got a bit more chic, may you Rest In Peace darling".

"Karl Lagerfeld You will never be forgotten ... & forever, you’ll be missed," added Miley, before urging designers and trendsetters to follow in Lagerfeld's pioneering footsteps to "make big impacts and change the world thru fashion (sic)".

R&B star Ciara posted, "One of the coolest moments of my career was shooting my 1st high fashion shoot with you as the photographer. Every detail mattered to you. Thank you for the inspiration you’ve given us all. You will truly be missed. Rest In Peace Legend #KarlLagerfeld #Chanel," and rocker Courtney Love shared, "Ok... the world feels weird. I loved you so much."

Meanwhile, there were further social media mentions from actresses including Julianne Moore, Chloe Grace Moretz, Nicole Kidman, Priyanka Chopra, and Jada Pinkett Smith, who will forever be grateful to Lagerfeld for mentoring her daughter Willow after becoming a Chanel ambassador in 2016.

"Karl ... thank you for taking @willowsmith under your wing and teaching her so much," Jada captioned a shot of Karl with her 18-year-old girl. "Thank you for the advice you would give me on my hairstyles and how it was much nicer less extreme...

"You were so kind and that's a rare find in your industry. I will miss you. You are not only a legend but a deeply gentle, caring soul. Rest in love Karl".