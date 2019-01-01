NEWS Lady Gaga ends second engagement Newsdesk Share with :







Lady Gaga and Christian Carino have ended their engagement.



The singer and Oscar nominee's representative has confirmed the news, telling People.com the couple is no longer together.



Gaga's rep has refused to comment on the split, but a source tells the outlet, "It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end. There’s no long dramatic story."



Carino, 50, who was working as the Poker Face star's agent when they first hooked up, reportedly asked Gaga to be his wife months after they started dating in February, 2017, but she didn't go public with the news until she flashed her ring and named her man as her "fiance" during a speech at Elle magazine's 25th annual Women in Hollywood Celebration in October (18).



This is Gaga's second failed engagement - she was previously planning to wed actor Taylor Kinney before they split for good at the end of 2016.



Rumours swirled about her latest romance earlier this month (Feb19) when the singer didn't wear her engagement ring to the Grammys - and he didn't show up as her date. She also did not thank Carino in her acceptance speech as she picked up the Best Pop Duo or Group Performance prize for her A Star is Born song Shallow.



Another clue linked to a failed romance came last week on Valentine’s Day (14Feb19), when Gaga made no reference to her fiance and instead posted images of two new tattoos.



The pop star will perform with her movie lover Bradley Cooper at the Oscars on Sunday (24Feb19).